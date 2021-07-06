Blood Report

Friday

Farmhouse Studio, 6010 S. Freya St., 2:30-6:45 p.m.

Larry H. Miller, 1030 W. Third Ave., 9:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Unify Community Health, 4001 N. Cook St., 9:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Saturday

Sun City Church, 10920 E. Sprague Ave., 11 a.m-4:15 p.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ, 4014 S. Bowdish Road, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Monday

Moran Prairie Grange, 6030 S. Palouse Highway, 1:15-3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Cerium Networks, 1636 W. First Ave., 1-3:45 p.m.

Top donor

The largest blood drive of the week from June 28-July 4 was held by Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with 40 units collected.

The blood center provides an average of 150 units of blood and blood components per day to patients in more than 30 area hospitals. Vitalant in Spokane: 210 W. Cataldo Ave., is open for donors Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., (509) 624-0151. Vitalant in Coeur d’Alene: 405 W. Neider Ave., (208) 292-6101. On the web: vitalant.org