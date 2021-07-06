Health Bulletin

Trail Tales: Take a Walk; Enjoy a Story – Book pages from “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson are posted along the Elberton Hiking Trail for families to read and discuss while they walk. Available for July and August. Participants are encouraged to sign the guest book located at the trailhead before starting. Presented by the Garfield Library and the Whitman County Parks Department. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield. Free. (509) 635-1490.

Golden Years Expo and Antique Appraisals – Featuring health-related vendors, including doctors, optometrists, dentists, chiropractors, retirement and assisted-living professionals and more. There will also be $10 appraisals from “Antique Roadshow” appraiser Timothy Gordon. Thursday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Lake City Center, 1916 Lakewood Drive, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 704-2790.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” – Learn to decode behavioral messages and identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Thursday, 1-2 p.m. Free.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Riverfront Moves: Barre on the Bridge – A variety of high-rep, small-range and isometric holds, as well as functional large-range, dynamic movements for a total body, balanced workout. Bring a yoga mat, water bottle and comfortable shoes. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for details. Thursday, 7-8 p.m. Lou Barbieri Bridge, south of Centennial Hotel, 303 W. North River Drive. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Riverfront Moves: Spin at the Pavilion – A high-intensity, full-body, cardio spin workout with upbeat music. Fifteen spots available for registration, five available for walk-in. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane to reserve a bike. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Pavilion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

AARP Virtual Home Fit Workshop – Learn how make your home into a lifelong home with universal design elements such as single-story living or a sink that can be reached from a wheelchair. Registration required. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. July 15, 1-2 p.m.