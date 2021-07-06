On the Air
Tue., July 6, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Golf
8 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open GOLF
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay MLB
1 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Angels OR Detroit at Texas MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Miami ESPN
7 p.m.: 2021 Home Run Derby Bracket Show ESPN
7 p.m.: Washington at San Diego OR N.Y. Yankees at Seattle MLB
7 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle Root
Hockey, NHL finals
5 p.m.: Montréal at Tampa Bay NBC
Rugby
3 p.m.: IRU: Cell C at British And Irish NBC Sports
Soccer, men
11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: England vs. Denmark ESPN
Tennis
5 a.m.: ATP: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London ESPN/ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota ESPN2
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle CBS Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 700 AM
