Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Golf

8 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open GOLF

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay MLB

1 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Angels OR Detroit at Texas MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Miami ESPN

7 p.m.: 2021 Home Run Derby Bracket Show ESPN

7 p.m.: Washington at San Diego OR N.Y. Yankees at Seattle MLB

7 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle Root

Hockey, NHL finals

5 p.m.: Montréal at Tampa Bay NBC

Rugby

3 p.m.: IRU: Cell C at British And Irish NBC Sports

Soccer, men

11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: England vs. Denmark ESPN

Tennis

5 a.m.: ATP: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London ESPN/ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota ESPN2

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle CBS Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 700 AM

