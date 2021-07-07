Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Thu., July 8, 2021
Auto Racing
NASCAR Race Hub
3 p.m. (FS1)
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Knoxville, Practice. 4 p.m. (FS1)
Baseball
Mariners Pregame
12:30 p.m. (ROOT)
MLB Baseball
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners. 1 p.m. (ROOT)
Mariners Postgame
4 p.m. (ROOT)
MLB Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs. 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Basketball
NBA Countdown
5:30 p.m. 4.1
2021 NBA Finals
TBA at Phoenix Suns. 6 p.m. 4.1
Bicycling
Tour de France Pre Show
3 a.m. (NBCSN)
2021 Tour de France
Stage 13. 3:30 a.m. (NBCSN)
Football
NFL Live
1 p.m. (ESPN)
Golf
2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship
First Round. 10 a.m. (GOLF)
PGA Tour Golf
John Deere Classic, First Round. Noon (GOLF)
2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship
First Round. 3 p.m. (GOLF)
European PGA Tour Golf
abrdn Scottish Open, Second Round. 4:30 a.m. (GOLF)
Tennis
Breakfast at Wimbledon
4 a.m. (ESPN)
2021 Wimbledon Championships
MenÕs Semifinals. 5 a.m. (ESPN)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.