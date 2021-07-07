The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Thu., July 8, 2021

By From staff reports

Auto Racing

NASCAR Race Hub

3 p.m. (FS1)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Knoxville, Practice. 4 p.m. (FS1)

Baseball

Mariners Pregame

12:30 p.m. (ROOT)

MLB Baseball

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners. 1 p.m. (ROOT)

Mariners Postgame

4 p.m. (ROOT)

MLB Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs. 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Basketball

NBA Countdown

5:30 p.m. 4.1

2021 NBA Finals

TBA at Phoenix Suns. 6 p.m. 4.1

Bicycling

Tour de France Pre Show

3 a.m. (NBCSN)

2021 Tour de France

Stage 13. 3:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

Football

NFL Live

1 p.m. (ESPN)

Golf

2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship

First Round. 10 a.m. (GOLF)

PGA Tour Golf

John Deere Classic, First Round. Noon (GOLF)

2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship

First Round. 3 p.m. (GOLF)

European PGA Tour Golf

abrdn Scottish Open, Second Round. 4:30 a.m. (GOLF)

Tennis

Breakfast at Wimbledon

4 a.m. (ESPN)

2021 Wimbledon Championships

MenÕs Semifinals. 5 a.m. (ESPN)

