Twin epidemics in Haiti, violence and coronavirus, usher in ‘critical phase’ in wake of assassination

A lethal combination of street violence and coronavirus infections has ushered in a dark period for Haiti, after decades of instability and misfortune. The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse early Wednesday injected further uncertainty into an already volatile security and health situation, aid groups say.

The killing of Haiti’s embattled president at his home by a group of gunmen followed months of escalating political instability and gang violence. Health and humanitarian organizations say the bloodshed has hamstrung efforts to combat a significant coronavirus outbreak in a country with weak health infrastructure and no access to coronavirus vaccines.

First day of Surfside collapse recovery underway after officials say no more victims thought to be alive

As the massive search effort has shifted from rescue to recovery, officials on Thursday said crews are hoping to give some closure to families who know that no additional victims of the condo tower collapse are thought to be alive.

The confirmed death toll now stands at 60 after authorities said Thursday that they found six additional victims in the rubble. Thirty-five of the 60 victims have been identified, said Miami-Dade County Democratic Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and officials are expected to announce more confirmed deaths in the coming days. The number of people unaccounted for at Champlain Towers South is 80 as of Thursday morning.

Speaking on the two-week anniversary of the collapse, Levine Cava noted that crews were working with “speed and urgency” in locating victims, saying they were “taking as much care as ever in finding victims in the rubble.” She said recovery teams paused at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday to honor the two-week mark since the collapse.

Govt decides to declare 4th emergency for Tokyo

The government decided to declare a fourth state of emergency for Tokyo at a meeting of its task force against the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the government submitted to its subcommittee of experts on basic covid-19 measures a plan to declare a new state of emergency for the capital, to which priority measures have been applied. The subcommittee approved the plan.

A state of emergency currently in place for Okinawa Prefecture and priority measures implemented for Osaka Prefecture and three prefectures in the Tokyo metropolitan area will be extended. The Tokyo state of emergency and the extension of these measures will be in effect from Monday to Aug. 22. This means that the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8, will be held under a state of emergency in Tokyo.