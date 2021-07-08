The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 69° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Thu., July 8, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FS1

6 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FS1

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs MLB

5 p.m.: Detroit at Minnesota OR N.Y. Yankees at Houston MLB

7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA

6 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic GOLF

2 p.m.: American Century Championship GOLF

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open GOLF

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic GOLF

Tennis

5 a.m.: ATP: Wimbledon ESPN

Track and field

11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League ..NBC Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700 AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250 NBC Sports

5 p.m.: Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series CBS

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay MLB

1 p.m.: Oakland at Texas FS1

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston FOX 28

7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

7 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego OR Arizona at L.A. Dodgers …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..MLB

Basketball, Big3

9:30 a.m.: Week 1 CBS

Cycling

5 a.m.: UCI: Tour de France NBC

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports

ESPYS

5 p.m.: The 2021 ESPYS ABC

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite FS1

Golf

4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic GOLF

11:30 a.m.: American Century Championship NBC

Noon: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic CBS

Noon: LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open GOLF

Horse racing

10 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga FS1

Lacrosse, men

3 p.m.: PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC NBC Sports

MMA

3 p.m.: UFC 264 Early Prelims ESPN

5 p.m.: UFC 264 Prelims ESPN

Rugby

8 p.m.: IRU: Cell C at British and Irish NBC Sports

Soccer, men

5 p.m.: Copa América: Argentina vs. Brazil FS1

7 p.m.: USL: Las Vegas FC at Oakland SC ESPN2

Tennis

6 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies’ Championship OR Doubles Championship ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. Seattle 700 AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 NBC Sports

2 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike FS1

Baseball, high school

1:30 p.m.: Washington All-State Championship SWX

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston TBS

1 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: MLB Draft ESPN

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: NBA Finals, Phoenix at Milwaukee ABC

Cycling

3:30 a.m.: UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite FS1

Golf

4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic GOLF

11:30 a.m.: American Century Championship NBC

Noon: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic CBS

Noon: LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open GOLF

Soccer, men

11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: TBD ESPN

3:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Martinique FS1

Tennis

6 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s Championship OR Mixed Doubles Championship ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Schedule

Baseball, High-A West

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700 AM

Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700 AM

Basketball, NBA finals

4 p.m.: Phoenix at Milwaukee 700 AM

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories