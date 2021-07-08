On the Air
UPDATED: Thu., July 8, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FS1
6 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FS1
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs MLB
5 p.m.: Detroit at Minnesota OR N.Y. Yankees at Houston MLB
7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
6 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix ESPN
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic GOLF
2 p.m.: American Century Championship GOLF
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open GOLF
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic GOLF
Tennis
5 a.m.: ATP: Wimbledon ESPN
Track and field
11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League ..NBC Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700 AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250 NBC Sports
5 p.m.: Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series CBS
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay MLB
1 p.m.: Oakland at Texas FS1
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston FOX 28
7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
7 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego OR Arizona at L.A. Dodgers …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..MLB
Basketball, Big3
9:30 a.m.: Week 1 CBS
Cycling
5 a.m.: UCI: Tour de France NBC
3:30 a.m. (Sunday): UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports
ESPYS
5 p.m.: The 2021 ESPYS ABC
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite FS1
Golf
4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic GOLF
11:30 a.m.: American Century Championship NBC
Noon: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic CBS
Noon: LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open GOLF
Horse racing
10 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga FS1
Lacrosse, men
3 p.m.: PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC NBC Sports
MMA
3 p.m.: UFC 264 Early Prelims ESPN
5 p.m.: UFC 264 Prelims ESPN
Rugby
8 p.m.: IRU: Cell C at British and Irish NBC Sports
Soccer, men
5 p.m.: Copa América: Argentina vs. Brazil FS1
7 p.m.: USL: Las Vegas FC at Oakland SC ESPN2
Tennis
6 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies’ Championship OR Doubles Championship ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. Seattle 700 AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 NBC Sports
2 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike FS1
Baseball, high school
1:30 p.m.: Washington All-State Championship SWX
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston TBS
1 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: MLB Draft ESPN
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: NBA Finals, Phoenix at Milwaukee ABC
Cycling
3:30 a.m.: UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite FS1
Golf
4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic GOLF
11:30 a.m.: American Century Championship NBC
Noon: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic CBS
Noon: LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open GOLF
Soccer, men
11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: TBD ESPN
3:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Martinique FS1
Tennis
6 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s Championship OR Mixed Doubles Championship ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Schedule
Baseball, High-A West
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700 AM
Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700 AM
Basketball, NBA finals
4 p.m.: Phoenix at Milwaukee 700 AM
