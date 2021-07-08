Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Brush fires ignited by illegal fireworks; fire starts found along Centennial Trail

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Valley Fire Department crews were kept hopping on the Fourth of July when numerous people violated the ban on fireworks, and those fireworks sparked fires.

The region is in a drought, and the fire danger is high due to the recent hot and dry weather that many local cities, including Spokane and Liberty Lake, decided to postpone their official fireworks displays.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion before a fire started in the 12300 block of East Mansfield Avenue at 8:52 p.m. Crews found a 10-by-5-foot fire burning, which was put out. A brush fire was reported in the same general area south of Mirabeau Park at 9:57 p.m. Arriving crews found a 1-acre fire in brush and trees that was not easily accessible from the road. Firefighters had to hook their hoses together to reach the fire, said department spokeswoman Julie Happy.

A possible fire was reported in the 14800 block of East Second Avenue at 10:27 p.m. Firefighters found empty fireworks launchers, but no fire. However, a small fire was sparked by fireworks in the 2600 block of North Van Marter Road at 10:55 p.m. The fire was out when crews arrived, and the area appeared to have been wet down. Spent fireworks were nearby.

The final fire of the evening, however, did not appear to be fireworks-related. It was reported at 11:29 p.m. that a group of people were walking down the Centennial Trail west of Mirabeau Park setting fires. Crews found four different fire starts along the trail, all of which were put out by firefighters.

Other calls from June 28 to July 4

June 28: A resident in the 7900 block of East Indiana Avenue reported the odor of propane at 11:27 a.m. An old propane tank was located near the garage and appeared to be empty. The resident was unable to drive, so firefighters took it to Sunshine Disposal. A FedEx delivery driver called from the 5500 block of North Lynden Road at 11:51 a.m. to report being locked in the back of the truck due to a malfunctioning lock. The driver was freed.

June 29: Crews responded to the 26700 block of East Appleway Avenue at 1:46 a.m. on a report that a man was threatening to jump off a bridge. Rescue crews prepared for a water rescue, but were not needed. A fatal head-on accident involving a semitruck and a car was reported on Trent Avenue near the Idaho state line at 6:27 a.m. Traffic in both directions was blocked for several hours. An illegal fire was reported in the 4400 block of North Mayhew Road at 9:18 a.m. Firefighters found a burning pile of garbage in the backyard near an open field. No one appeared to be home, and crews put the fire out. A vehicle crash requiring extrication was reported at Wellesley Avenue and Harvard Road at 6:07 p.m. Two people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. A leaking propane tank was reported in the 10600 block of East Sprague Avenue at 6:20 p.m. The tank was extremely full, and the pressure relief valve was being activated. Crews released some of the propane to relieve the pressure.

June 30: A house fire was reported at 1:37 a.m. in the area of Eighth Avenue and Garry Road. Four people and three dogs made it out safely, though two people were inside trying to fight the fire when crews arrived. One person had climbed into the attic to put water on the flames. No injuries were reported. A natural gas leak was reported in the 13000 block of East 13th Avenue at 8:39 p.m. when a gas line was hit by an excavator. Avista was called to repair the leak, and nearby residents were told to stay inside their homes. A two-alarm house fire was reported in the 11200 block of East 29th Avenue at 10:57 a.m. A large column of smoke could be seen before crews arrived. No one was at home at the time of the fire, and a cat was unharmed. Crews from Spokane County Fire District 8 helped fight the fire and a crew from the city of Spokane helped cover other calls. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A neighbor called 911 at 4:45 p.m. to report seeing smoke coming from the house. A crew investigated and found a small amount of fire in the attic insulation. A grass fire was reported in the 13100 block of East Alki at 6:42 p.m. The fire was about 50 by 100 feet and heading toward homes. The fire appeared to have been started by a barbecue grill.

July 1: An apartment resident in the 10800 block of East Third Avenue called at 4:12 a.m. to report water flowing from her bedroom light fixture. Firefighters went to the apartment above hers, where the toilet was overflowing onto the floor. The water was shut off.

July 2: A brush fire was reported in Dishman Hills Natural Area near Appleway and Sargent Road at 1:38 p.m. The fire was about 100 by 100 feet in trees and light brush. The Department of Natural Resources assisted in putting the fire out. An apartment fire was reported near DeSmet Court and Mission Parkway at 2:51 p.m. A potted plant had caught on fire on a balcony, but bystanders were able to put it out. The residents had been using the pot as an ashtray. A pile of smoldering debris was reported in the median at Sullivan Road and Euclid Avenue at 4:09 p.m. The fire was put out.

July 3: A few spots of smoke were reported at 8:08 a.m. in the area of Dishman Hills near Camp Caro that burned the day before. The hot spots were extinguished and water was put down around the perimeter of the burned area. A vehicle fire was reported at a traffic light on the eastbound Interstate 90 Broadway Avenue off-ramp at 12:20 p.m. Witnesses said they saw flames coming from the box truck’s exhaust pipe and alerted the driver, who pulled over. A bystander used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. The truck would not start and was towed. A crew responded to the Spokane Valley Planned Parenthood at 1:12 p.m. to access the building after vandalism was reported. A brush fire was reported behind Total Wine at 3:15 p.m. A witness reported seeing people smoking in the area. A person called for help in the 12300 block of East Grace at 6:30 p.m. after his lift lost power, stranding him 40 feet in the air. Firefighters used a truck ladder to get the man down. A brush fire was reported near the Maringo Trailhead of Centennial Trail at 8:44 p.m. Crews removed security posts so they could drive on the trail to get access to the fire.

July 4: A brush fire was reported near the Phillips Creek Trailhead in the Dishman Hills at 6:33 a.m. Crews hiked in to put out the fire. A fire was reported in a planter box next to an outdoor seating area in the 12400 block of East Broadway Avenue at 8:39 a.m. A passing driver reported seeing a U-Haul driving away from a gas station at Fourth Avenue and Pines Road with the fill nozzle still in the tank at 4:52 p.m. Crews found a pump missing the fuel hose and nozzle, but there was no leaking gas.

By the numbers: Firefighters responded to 515 calls the week of June 28 to July 4, including 394 calls for emergency medical services. Responses also include 38 fires, 25 car crashes, a toddler accidentally locked inside a car, a reported fire that turned out to be dust stirred up by a leaf blower and a fire alarm triggered by dust.

Nina Culver can be reached at nculver47@gmail.com