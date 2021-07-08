This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

2. “The President’s Daughter: A Thriller,” Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

3. “Malibu Rising: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

4. “Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm,” Cavan Scott (Del Rey)

5. “Golden Girl,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “Survive the Night: A Novel,” Riley Sager (Dutton)

8. “The Maidens,” Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

9. “Sooley: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “The Four Winds: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

Nonfiction

1. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

2. “Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History,” Abutaleb/Paletta (Harper)

3. “Reborn in the USA: An Englishman’s Love Letter to His Chosen Home,” Roger Bennett (Dey Street)

4. “Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds,” Michael Knowles (Regnery)

5. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

6. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War,” Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

7. “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America,” Willie Nelson (Harper Horizon)

8. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

9. “Chasing Failure: How Falling Short Sets You Up for Success,” Ryan Leak (Thomas Nelson)

10. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)