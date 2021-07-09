Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., July 9, 2021
Auto Racing
NASCAR Race Hub
3 p.m. (FS1)
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers, Qualifying. 4 p.m. (FS1)
NASCAR RaceDay – NCWTS
5 p.m. (FS1)
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Knoxville. 6 p.m. (FS1)
Baseball
Mariners Pregame
6:30 p.m. (ROOT)
MLB Baseball
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners. 7 p.m. (ROOT)
Mariners Postgame
10 p.m. (ROOT)
Basketball
WNBA Basketball
Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury. 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Bicycling
2021 Tour de France
Stage 14. 5 a.m. 6.1
Football
NFL Live
1 p.m. (ESPN)
Golf
2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship
Second Round. 10 a.m. (GOLF)
PGA Tour Golf
John Deere Classic, Second Round. Noon (GOLF)
American Century Championship, First Round. 2 p.m. (NBCSN)
2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship
Second Round. 3 p.m. (GOLF)
European PGA Tour Golf
abrdn Scottish Open, Third Round. 4 a.m. (GOLF)
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live
4 p.m. (ESPN)
Tennis
Breakfast at Wimbledon
5 a.m. (ESPN)
Track and FieldDiamond League: Monaco. 11 a.m. (NBCSN)
Track and Field
American Track League. 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.