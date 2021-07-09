The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., July 9, 2021

Auto Racing

NASCAR Race Hub

3 p.m. (FS1)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers, Qualifying. 4 p.m. (FS1)

NASCAR RaceDay – NCWTS

5 p.m. (FS1)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Knoxville. 6 p.m. (FS1)

Baseball

Mariners Pregame

6:30 p.m. (ROOT)

MLB Baseball

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners. 7 p.m. (ROOT)

Mariners Postgame

10 p.m. (ROOT)

Basketball

WNBA Basketball

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury. 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Bicycling

2021 Tour de France

Stage 14. 5 a.m. 6.1

Football

NFL Live

1 p.m. (ESPN)

Golf

2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship

Second Round. 10 a.m. (GOLF)

PGA Tour Golf

John Deere Classic, Second Round. Noon (GOLF)

American Century Championship, First Round. 2 p.m. (NBCSN)

2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship

Second Round. 3 p.m. (GOLF)

European PGA Tour Golf

abrdn Scottish Open, Third Round. 4 a.m. (GOLF)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live

4 p.m. (ESPN)

Tennis

Breakfast at Wimbledon

5 a.m. (ESPN)

Track and FieldDiamond League: Monaco. 11 a.m. (NBCSN)

Track and Field

American Track League. 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

