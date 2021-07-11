On the Air
Sun., July 11, 2021
Monday’s TV Schedule
Basketball, international men
5 p.m.: Australia vs. U.S. ………………………………………………………..NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: 2021 Home Run Derby ……………………………………………………….ESPN
Soccer, men
3:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Suriname…………….FS1
6 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe…………FS1
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Home Run Derby 700 AM
