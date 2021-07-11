The Dirt: Spokane Public Schools submits pre-development application for downtown sports stadium

Spokane Public Schools is moving forward with plans to build a 5,000-seat downtown stadium that will host events, high school sports and professional soccer teams via the United Soccer League.

School officials filed a pre-development application with the city last week to build the stadium and sports field on Dean Avenue, between Howard and Washington streets.

The stadium will span four floors totaling 166,310 square feet.

The project calls for a 44,840-square-foot field level with lockers and a service area, 15,530 square feet of concourse space and buildings, 5,510 square feet of mechanical and administrative space, 94,900 square feet of concourse and seating space and a 5,530-square-foot press box, according to a preliminary site plan.

Construction is slated to begin in the fall, according to the site plan.

Spokane-based ALSC Architects is designing the project.

The Downtown Spokane Partnership brought forward a proposal in March asking the school district to use $31 million in voter-approved bond funds to build a sports stadium downtown instead of the previously selected site of Joe Albi Stadium.

The Downtown Spokane Partnership commissioned a study that projected the downtown stadium would result in an annual economic impact of $11.4 million.

In a 2018 advisory vote, nearly two-thirds of Spokane voters preferred the Albi stadium option and the district had proceeded with preliminary work at Albi, according a story published in May by The Spokesman-Review.

The Spokane Public Schools board approved the construction of the sports stadium downtown that month, following public forums and an online survey.

The downtown stadium will be operated by the Spokane Public Facilities District. The United Soccer League has committed $2 million toward the project.

New warehouse coming to Spokane Valley’s northeast industrial area

A new warehouse could be coming to the northeast industrial area in Spokane Valley.

Subsurface Investment Partners, whose principals are Mark Neupert and Nickolas Salisbury, filed a pre-development application with the city to build a 24-bay cross-dock warehouse, office and repair shop with parking and a storage yard near the northeast corner of Barker Road and Garland Avenue.

The project will be adjacent to Crux Subsurface Inc.’s headquarters at 4408 N. Barker Road.

In 1998, Salisbury co-founded Crux Subsurface Inc., a geotechnical drilling company. Crux Subsurface became a subsidiary of Quanta Services Co. in 2011.

Spokane Valley-based Silvey Construction Inc. is the project contractor.

The project valuation is $2.5 million, according to the application.

McDonald’s restaurant undergoing redevelopment in north Spokane

The Blueline Group, of Kirkland, filed a preliminary application with the city to redevelop a McDonald’s restaurant in north Spokane.

Plans call for demolishing an existing McDonald’s at 9305 N. Newport Highway and rebuilding a new 4,100-square-foot restaurant with seating for 61 people.

McDonald’s has 15 locations in the Spokane area.

CAL Cars considering new dealership on Division Street

CAL Cars is planning an expansion in Spokane with a new dealership on Division Street.

Hollister Homes LLC filed a pre-development application with the city on behalf of CAL Cars to remodel a 4,500-square-foot building formerly occupied by Party Palace at 2607 N. Division St.

Plans also call for demolishing two existing buildings on the site to make way for the dealership.

CAL Cars is a privately owned, family-operated dealership with locations in Airway Heights and Coeur d’Alene.