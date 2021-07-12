The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: All-Star Game FOX 28

Basketball, FIBA men’s

3 p.m.: Exhibition: Argentina vs. U.S. NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: Exhibition: Australia vs. Nigeria NBA

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Basketball Pro Day ESPN2

Cycling

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday): UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports

Soccer, men’s

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Panama FS1

6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Grenada FS1

Track and field

11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League NBCSN

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: All-Star Game 700 AM

