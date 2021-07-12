On the Air
Mon., July 12, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: All-Star Game FOX 28
Basketball, FIBA men’s
3 p.m.: Exhibition: Argentina vs. U.S. NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: Exhibition: Australia vs. Nigeria NBA
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Basketball Pro Day ESPN2
Cycling
3:30 a.m. (Wednesday): UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports
Soccer, men’s
4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Panama FS1
6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Grenada FS1
Track and field
11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League NBCSN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: All-Star Game 700 AM
