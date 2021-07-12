The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 99° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Wed., July 14, 2021

Auto racing

NASCAR Race Hub

3 p.m. Thursday (FS1)

Basketball

WNBA All-Star Game

Team USA vs Team WNBA, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

NBA Countdown

5:30 p.m. (ABC)

NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Football

NFL Live

1 p.m. (ESPN)

College Football Live

2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Golf

Live from the U.S. Open

9 a.m. (Golf)

LPGA

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, tape delayed (Golf)

PGA

U.S. Open, 1 a.m. Thursday (Golf)

U.S. Open, 3 a.m. Thursday (Golf)

Soccer

Gold Cup Match Day

6:30 p.m. (FS1)

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Guatemala vs Mexico. 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.