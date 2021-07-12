Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Wed., July 14, 2021
Auto racing
NASCAR Race Hub
3 p.m. Thursday (FS1)
Basketball
WNBA All-Star Game
Team USA vs Team WNBA, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
NBA Countdown
5:30 p.m. (ABC)
NBA Finals
Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks, 6 p.m. (ABC)
Football
NFL Live
1 p.m. (ESPN)
College Football Live
2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Golf
Live from the U.S. Open
9 a.m. (Golf)
LPGA
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, tape delayed (Golf)
PGA
U.S. Open, 1 a.m. Thursday (Golf)
U.S. Open, 3 a.m. Thursday (Golf)
Soccer
Gold Cup Match Day
6:30 p.m. (FS1)
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Guatemala vs Mexico. 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.