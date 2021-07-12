TV Best Bets

2021 WNBA All-Star Game

Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas is the venue tonight as women’s basketball’s top players (as determined by a vote of fans, players, coaches, broadcasters and sports writers) show their stuff in the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game. New this year will be the format, which pits All-Stars voted in who are members of the U.S. women’s national team (called Team USA) versus the other voted-on All-Stars (called Team WNBA). 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Younger

Painfully aware that her personal life is pretty rocky at the moment, Liza (Sutton Foster) tries to distract herself by focusing on work matters, including a new book pitch by Kai Manning (guest star Matt Passmore), a hot surfer with a built-in fan base, in the new episode ‘‘FKA Millennial.’’ Elsewhere, as Empirical Press rebrands itself, the team meets with Quinn Tyler (guest star Laura Benanti), whose latest book was inspired by Charles (Peter Hermann). (TV14) 7 p.m. on TVL.

Mechashark

In this new one-hour documentary, researchers Kina Scollay, Mark Erdmann and Al Baxter build a submersible mechanical shark that will allow them to track down some of New Zealand’s largest great white sharks. They’ll be able to pilot the device deep into what they think and hope could be a mating ground, the Holy Grail of shark science. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on DSC.

Dr. Pimple Popper

Dr. Sandra Lee opens Season 6 with a premiere called ‘‘My Giant Nose Is Killing Me,’’ in which her patients include Roger, who has enormous growths on his nose that drip pus, attract flies and are so large that he can barely breathe. Among other visitors to the practice are Sandra and Jessie, sisters who share a close but regrettable bond over their many undiagnosed face bumps. (TV14) 9 p.m. on TLC.

The Real Sharknado

The endearingly cheesy ‘‘Sharknado’’ movie thriller franchise nearly always attracts a large cable audience when a new installment appears, but is there even a salty drop of truth in some of the plot lines involving sharks leaping into boats, whipping through the air in tornadoes and doing whatever it takes to attack humans? The two human stars of this movie series, Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, prove they’re good sports as they join Dr. Tristin Guttridge to test whether a real Sharknado could happen. (TV14) 9:01 p.m. on DSC.

Good Trouble

In the new episode ‘‘Knocked Down,’’ Callie and Gael (Maia Mitchell, Tommy Martinez) decide to give their relationship a serious shot, while Malika (Zuri Adele) is blindsided by some news from Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson). Thanks to some help from an unexpected source, Alice (Sherry Cola) is able to return to the comedy program, but the return of Dennis (Josh Pence) has Davia (Emma Hunton) questioning virtually everything. (TV14) 10 p.m. on FREE.

Return to Lair of the Great White

During a past, unrelated mission, Dr. Craig O’Connell and Marc Payne were caught by surprise when they filmed a juvenile great white shark. That sighting led the pair to suspect there’s a shark nursery somewhere in the vicinity, so they return to that location and pick up a trail that leads them to a discovery that could change some fundamental understandings about these creatures. (TVPG) 10:02 p.m. on Discovery Channel.