wc_210713_brain-train
UPDATED: Mon., July 12, 2021
Test your knowledge with today’s trivia question
Which camera setting determines the film’s or sensor’s sensitivity to light?
a) ISO
b) Shutter speed
c) Aperture
d) White balance
Monday’s answer: c, Amygdala
