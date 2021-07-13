Health Bulletin

Health

Trail Tales: Take a Walk; Enjoy a Story – Book pages from “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson are posted along the Elberton Hiking Trail for families to read and discuss while they walk. Available July and August. Participants are encouraged to sign the guest book located at the trailhead before starting. Presented by the Garfield Library and the Whitman County Parks Department. Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield. Free. (509) 635-1490.

AARP Virtual Home Fit Workshop – Learn how to make your current home into a lifelong home with universal design elements such as single-story living or a sink that can be reached from a wheelchair. Registration required. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. Thursday, 1-2 p.m.

Riverfront Moves: Barre on the Bridge – A variety of high-rep, small-range and isometric holds, as well as functional large range, dynamic movements for a total body, balanced workout. Bring a yoga mat, water bottle and comfortable shoes. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for details. Thursday, 7-8 p.m. Lou Barbieri Bridge, south of Centennial Hotel, 303 W. North River Drive. Free. (509) 625-6600.

AARP Virtual Class: Yoga for Renewal With Adriene – This class focuses on supporting the energetics of the body, boosting circulation and guiding you back to a whole and healthy state of being. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register Saturday, 7 a.m. Free.

Riverfront Moves: Spin at the Pavilion – A high-intensity, full-body, cardio spin workout with upbeat music. Fifteen spots available for registration, five available for walk-in. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane to reserve a bike. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Pavilion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

AARP Webinar: “Avoiding Gaps in Your Health Care Coverage” – Understand how Medicare works before you enroll. Learn how to avoid gaps in insurance coverage, as well as how to keep your current doctors. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Free.

AARP Virtual Class: “Get Fit, Be Well: Dance Clinic” – A health and wellness event featuring a dance clinic led by Storm Dance Troupe members, a mental health and wellness panel, a basketball and fitness clinic and a panel discussion on social justice and equity. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Free.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “An Introduction to FTD, PPA & PPAOS” – Learn about other types of dementia with an overview of frontotemporal dementia; subsequent language and behavioral syndromes; assessment and treatment with a speech-language pathologist; and functional strategies for individuals and caregivers. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Wednesday, 1-1:45 p.m. Free.

Medicare 101 Online – A class for anyone new to Medicare and those wanting a refresher. Topics include Medicare benefits and options, including a comparison of Medicare Advantage plans and Medigaps. Visit scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar to register. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

AARP Webinar: “Making Medicare Enrollment Decisions” – Learn how to make the best Medicare decisions for you. Get step-by-step guidance for enrollment, and learn which common mistakes to avoid. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. July 22, 7 p.m. Free.