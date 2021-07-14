High temperatures and increasing winds bring fire danger and smoke to Spokane area

Smoke, heat and wind were expected to continue Wednesday afternoon as weather officials in Spokane warned of excessive heat and fire risk amid wildfires in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a heat advisory to continue until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures would likely stay between the mid-90s and 105 degrees.

The service also placed Spokane, the Palouse and the Washington Columbia Basin under a red flag warning Wednesday afternoon until Thursday evening for wind and low relative humidity, both of which contribute to fire risk.

Southwest winds were likely to reach 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Localized gusts up to 30 mph are expected on the Waterville Plateau.

The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency also warned smoky conditions would make the air unhealthy for sensitive groups by late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the agency, southwest winds would likely push some wildfire smoke out of the area and leave Thursday with moderate air quality.

Several wildfires continued to burn in the region Wednesday afternoon. Here’s an update on the regional wildfires:

Chuweah Creek Fire

A fire that started Monday near Nespelem continued to move east as it threatened several homes, tribal facilities at the Colville Indian Agency, and outbuildings. The fire reached 15,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.

Officials set a Level-3 evacuation order for Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road as well residents of the town of Nespelem and the Colville Indian Agency. This means “go now” for anyone living in these areas.

Joe Moses Road Fire

Level-2 evacuation orders for a 40-acre fire were set for anyone living on Joe Moses Road on Wednesday. Authorities also closed the intersection at Buffalo Lake Road and Joe Moses Road.

Trestle Creek Complex

A fire burning around seven miles north of Hope, Idaho reached 246 acres and was 5% contained as of Wednesday afternoon. Officials closed the road at Trestle Creek Road and Lightning Creek Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Character Complex

Fires previously known as the Deceitful and Prichard fires merged into a 2,336-acre fire as it burned near the Coeur d’Alene River on Wednesday. Officials announced on Wednesday they would hold a community meeting update about these fires at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Murray Volunteer Fire Department. Those who could not attend would be allowed to view a Facebook livestream of the meeting when it aired on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest’s social media page.

Leland Complex

Fires previously known as the Sand Mountain, Pine Creek and Bonami fires also merged into the Leland Complex. The Sand Mountain fire was the largest at 1,000 acres and 0% containment as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Pine Creek fire was 75% contained and reached 564 acres. The Bonami Fire is the smallest at 6 acres and 80% containment.