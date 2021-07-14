The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 93° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1 ESPN2

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Vancouver at Hillsboro Root

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN

Golf

2 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf

4:30 p.m.: LPGA: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf

1 a.m. (Friday): PGA/EPGA: The British Open Golf

Soccer, men, CONCACAF Gold Cup

4:30 p.m.: Haiti vs. Canada FS1

7 p.m.: Martinique vs. U.S. FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.