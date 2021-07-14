On the Air
Wed., July 14, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1 ESPN2
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Vancouver at Hillsboro Root
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
Golf
2 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf
4:30 p.m.: LPGA: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf
1 a.m. (Friday): PGA/EPGA: The British Open Golf
Soccer, men, CONCACAF Gold Cup
4:30 p.m.: Haiti vs. Canada FS1
7 p.m.: Martinique vs. U.S. FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
