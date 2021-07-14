Reader photo: Quailing in the heat
Wed., July 14, 2021
Jerry Rolwes took this photo of a California quail sheltering her chick this month.
“They are trying so hard to keep them alive in the heat and against the neighborhood cats,” he wrote in an email. “We are changing the water in the ground bird bath daily and a little seed also helps them. And a hose at the ready for cats.”
