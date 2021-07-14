Spokane County voters expected to get their primary ballots this week
UPDATED: Wed., July 14, 2021
Spokane County voters should keep an eye on their mailbox.
The Spokane County Election Office is mailing ballots this week for the upcoming Aug. 3 primary, which features elections in cities, towns, and school and fire districts across the county.
The primary election determines which candidates will appear on the general election ballot in November.
City Council seats are up for grabs in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Deer Park and Rockford. Deer Park’s primary election includes a race for mayor. Several school board seats are also on the ballot in multiple districts.
Eligible voters who have not yet registered can do so online or by mail until July 26. The deadline for in-person registration at the county elections office is Aug. 3 at 8 p.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.