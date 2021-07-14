Spokane County voters expected to get their primary ballots this week

Spokane County voters should keep an eye on their mailbox.

The Spokane County Election Office is mailing ballots this week for the upcoming Aug. 3 primary, which features elections in cities, towns, and school and fire districts across the county.

The primary election determines which candidates will appear on the general election ballot in November.

City Council seats are up for grabs in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Deer Park and Rockford. Deer Park’s primary election includes a race for mayor. Several school board seats are also on the ballot in multiple districts.

Eligible voters who have not yet registered can do so online or by mail until July 26. The deadline for in-person registration at the county elections office is Aug. 3 at 8 p.m.