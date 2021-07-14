The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., July 16, 2021

Australian Rules Football

AFL Premiership Football

Gold Coast Suns vs Western Bulldogs. 11:30 p.m. (FS1)

Auto Racing

NASCAR Race Hub

2:30 p.m. (FS1)

Baseball

Mariners Pregame

6 p.m. (ROOT)

MLB Baseball

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels. 6:30 p.m. (ROOT)

Mariners Postgame

9:30 p.m. (ROOT)

Basketball

Basketball

Australia vs United States. 3 p.m. (NBCSN)

The Basketball Tournament

We Are D3 vs Team Challenge ALS. 4 p.m. (ESPN)

The Basketball Tournament

Ex-Pats vs AfterShocks. 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Bicycling

2021 Tour de France

Stage 20. 4:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

Football

NFL Live

1 p.m. (ESPN)

Golf

Live From The Open

Noon (GOLF)

PGA Tour Golf

Barbasol Championship, Second Round. 2 p.m. (GOLF)

2021 Open Championship

Third Round. 3 a.m. (GOLF)

2021 Open Championship

Third Round. 4 a.m. 6.1

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live

2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Bellator MMA

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz. 6 p.m. (SHOW)

Soccer

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Guadeloupe vs Jamaica. 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

Gold Cup Match Day

5:30 p.m. (FS1)

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Suriname vs Costa Rica. 6 p.m. (FS1)

