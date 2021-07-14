Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., July 16, 2021
Australian Rules Football
AFL Premiership Football
Gold Coast Suns vs Western Bulldogs. 11:30 p.m. (FS1)
Auto Racing
NASCAR Race Hub
2:30 p.m. (FS1)
Baseball
Mariners Pregame
6 p.m. (ROOT)
MLB Baseball
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels. 6:30 p.m. (ROOT)
Mariners Postgame
9:30 p.m. (ROOT)
Basketball
Basketball
Australia vs United States. 3 p.m. (NBCSN)
The Basketball Tournament
We Are D3 vs Team Challenge ALS. 4 p.m. (ESPN)
The Basketball Tournament
Ex-Pats vs AfterShocks. 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Bicycling
2021 Tour de France
Stage 20. 4:30 a.m. (NBCSN)
Football
NFL Live
1 p.m. (ESPN)
Golf
Live From The Open
Noon (GOLF)
PGA Tour Golf
Barbasol Championship, Second Round. 2 p.m. (GOLF)
2021 Open Championship
Third Round. 3 a.m. (GOLF)
2021 Open Championship
Third Round. 4 a.m. 6.1
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live
2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Bellator MMA
Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz. 6 p.m. (SHOW)
Soccer
2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup
Guadeloupe vs Jamaica. 3:30 p.m. (FS1)
Gold Cup Match Day
5:30 p.m. (FS1)
2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup
Suriname vs Costa Rica. 6 p.m. (FS1)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.