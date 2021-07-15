The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 93° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

In brief: Center offers vaccine clinic

Center offers vaccine clinic

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be hosted 1-3 p.m. July 25 at the Word of Faith Christian Center, 9212 E. Montgomery Ave., in Spokane Valley.

The vaccine will be administered by the Spokane Regional Health District.

For more information, call Pastor Otis Manning, (509) 919-4150.

Sew Uniquely You plans summer fair

Sew Uniquely You will present its Point 1 Summer Fair featuring arts and crafts experts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24 and 25 at the shop at 11402 N. Newport Highway in north Spokane.

The fair will feature fabric and notions specialist Patty Anderson.

The event will include fresh vegetables, honey and fruit from Hidden Acres; dyeing and painting with Loretta Moore; a petting zoo; the Bag Lady, Karen Reed; quilting patterns, longarming and hand dyes with Glenda Carlsson; tole painting, painted feathers, bird houses and feeders with Cheryl and Mike Brittonl; physical and sports therapy with Charles Gallagher; sewing kits and findings from Christine’s Boutique; and solid ground home builders with Charles Nitschke.

For more information, call (509) 467-8210.

Green Bluff Grange hosts breakfast

The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is back on at the Green Bluff Grange, 9809 E. Greenbluff Road.

The breakfast, offering eggs, sausage, OJ and pancakes with fresh cherry sauce, will take place 8-11 a.m. July 25. Breakfasts are $7 per adult, $3.50 per youth under the age of 12.

For more information, call the Grange at (509) 979-2607.

From staff and local reports

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Spokane