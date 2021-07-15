In brief: Center offers vaccine clinic

Center offers vaccine clinic

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be hosted 1-3 p.m. July 25 at the Word of Faith Christian Center, 9212 E. Montgomery Ave., in Spokane Valley.

The vaccine will be administered by the Spokane Regional Health District.

For more information, call Pastor Otis Manning, (509) 919-4150.

Sew Uniquely You plans summer fair

Sew Uniquely You will present its Point 1 Summer Fair featuring arts and crafts experts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24 and 25 at the shop at 11402 N. Newport Highway in north Spokane.

The fair will feature fabric and notions specialist Patty Anderson.

The event will include fresh vegetables, honey and fruit from Hidden Acres; dyeing and painting with Loretta Moore; a petting zoo; the Bag Lady, Karen Reed; quilting patterns, longarming and hand dyes with Glenda Carlsson; tole painting, painted feathers, bird houses and feeders with Cheryl and Mike Brittonl; physical and sports therapy with Charles Gallagher; sewing kits and findings from Christine’s Boutique; and solid ground home builders with Charles Nitschke.

For more information, call (509) 467-8210.

Green Bluff Grange hosts breakfast

The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is back on at the Green Bluff Grange, 9809 E. Greenbluff Road.

The breakfast, offering eggs, sausage, OJ and pancakes with fresh cherry sauce, will take place 8-11 a.m. July 25. Breakfasts are $7 per adult, $3.50 per youth under the age of 12.

For more information, call the Grange at (509) 979-2607.

From staff and local reports