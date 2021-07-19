Spokane County seeks fair workers

The Spokane County Interstate Fair is looking to fill 60 temporary “sanitation superstar” positions via a hiring event this week.

Those interested in applying must attend a job fair held Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center in Bay 3 at 404 N. Havana St.

Applicants are required to provide two pieces of government-issued identification as part of the hiring process. For more information, contact the Fair and Expo Center office at 509-477-1766.

Application materials are available at: https://thespokanefair.com/now-hiring/

Zoom to buy Five9 with stock

Zoom, the videoconferencing company whose growth was supercharged by the pandemic over the past year, will buy the cloud call center company Five9 in an all-stock deal valued at about $14.7 billion.

That is far greater than Zoom’s market valuation a little over two years ago when it went public for slightly more than $9 billion.

Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan said in a blog post Sunday that the acquisition will accelerate the company’s long-term growth by adding the $24 billion contact center market.

That will give Zoom greater exposure to more business clients. Yuan added that the deal complements the Zoom Phone, , a cloud phone system.

From staff and wire reports