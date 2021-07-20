The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: San Diego at Atlanta OR N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati MLB

Noon: Seattle at Colorado Root

12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Arizona OR Seattle at Colorado MLB

5 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis ESPN

8 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Golf

2 a.m. (Thursday): LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship GOLF

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: NHL Expansion Draft ESPN2

Soccer, men

5 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United FC at FC Cincinnati FS1

6:30 p.m.: USL: New Mexico United at San Antonio FC ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: MLS: LA FC at Portland FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Seattle at Colorado 700 AM

All events subject to change

