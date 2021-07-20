On the Air
Tue., July 20, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: San Diego at Atlanta OR N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati MLB
Noon: Seattle at Colorado Root
12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Arizona OR Seattle at Colorado MLB
5 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis ESPN
8 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Golf
2 a.m. (Thursday): LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship GOLF
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: NHL Expansion Draft ESPN2
Soccer, men
5 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United FC at FC Cincinnati FS1
6:30 p.m.: USL: New Mexico United at San Antonio FC ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: MLS: LA FC at Portland FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Colorado 700 AM
All events subject to change
