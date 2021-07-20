Spokane County’s COVID progress could be reversing

After a continuous decline in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations since the end of May, Spokane County’s progress appears to have halted and possibly reversed course.

Spokane County’s COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates have increased in the past two weeks.

The two-week COVID-19 case rate has increased from 76 cases per 100,000 residents to 91 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Similarly, the hospitalization rate has increased from 3.4 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents to 5.7 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past week.

There are also more Spokane County residents testing positive for the virus than earlier this month. While trends are not made in just a week, the most recent data from the Spokane Regional Health District suggest that disease activity persists in the region.

The number of eligible Spokane County residents who have received at least one dose of a vaccine against the virus is 54.1%.

Local pharmacies, grocery stores and health care providers are all offering COVID-19 vaccines. Find a dose near you by using the state’s vaccine locator or by calling (833) VAX-HELP.

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 60 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday.

There are 34 people hospitalized with the virus in Spokane County.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

There are 23 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

