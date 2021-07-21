Briefs for Thursday

Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital announced Wednesday that Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Mike Barsotti has been selected to serve as president of the Washington Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. His term will run until July 2023.

Barsotti has served as vice president for the organization for the past two years. Prior to his term as vice president, Barsotti served on the chapter’s board of trustees.

“I am honored to provide leadership for this fantastic organization over the next two years,” Barsotti said in a news release. “The WCAAP is dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of Washington’s greatest asset – our children.”

The chapter serves more than 1,100 pediatric health care providers throughout Washington, including primary care pediatricians, pediatric subspecialty providers, advanced practice providers and allied health professionals.

The organization’s mission is to champion the health and well-being of children, adolescents and families through advocacy, education and partnership, according to the release.

General Store to celebrate 75 years in Spokane

The General Store, at 2424 N. Division St. in Spokane, is planning a customer appreciation event Saturday to celebrate 75 years of business in Spokane.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with live music, food and a 75% off-select-clearance sale among other activities.

“We want to thank the community for supporting us for 75 years,” general manager Rob Wilson said in a news release. “The General Store has been through many changes and challenges over the years, and we owe our success to our customers.”

Among several events will be a competition between teams to assemble a barbecue grill the fastest.

The winning team will win a new Traeger Grill package valued at about $1,500.

Chef Adam Hegsted will also demonstrate some of his favorite barbecue recipes throughout the day.

After 2 p.m., owner Bruce Barany and his son, Tom Barany, will talk about the first 75 years of The General Store and talk about the store’s future.

The Jesse Quandt Band will be playing live from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coca-Cola sales rebound during second quarter

Coca-Cola Co.’s sales rebounded faster than expected as the impact of the pandemic abated.

The Atlanta-based soft drink giant said its revenue jumped 42% to $10.1 billion in the April-June period.

That was well ahead of the $9.3 billion in sales that Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

It was even slightly better than the same period in 2019.

It was a very different story than the second quarter of 2020, when Coke’s sales sank 28%.

Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said the recovery remains uneven, but as vaccination rates increase, consumers are returning to their pre-pandemic routines.

“We’ve always believed that humans are social creatures and that once the restrictions come down and the panorama of the virus allows people the confidence to go out, they will go back out,” Quincey said Wednesday during a conference call with investors.

“You can see very much beginning to happen in the second quarter,” Quincey continued.

