Wed., July 21, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Texas at Detroit MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at St. Louis MLB
7 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA finals
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix ABC
Golf
6:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship GOLF
8:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior Open Championship GOLF
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open GOLF
2 a.m. (Friday): LPGA: The Amundi Evian Championship GOLF
Soccer, men
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC ESPN
6:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Austin FC ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700 AM
All events subject to change
