On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Texas at Detroit MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at St. Louis MLB

7 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA finals

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix ABC

Golf

6:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship GOLF

8:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior Open Championship GOLF

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open GOLF

2 a.m. (Friday): LPGA: The Amundi Evian Championship GOLF

Soccer, men

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC ESPN

6:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Austin FC ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700 AM

All events subject to change

