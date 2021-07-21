The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 73° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., July 23, 2021

Australian Rules Football

AFL Premiership Football

West Coast Eagles vs St. Kilda Saints, 11:30 p.m. (FS1)

AFL Premiership Football

Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks, 2:30 a.m. Saturday (FS1)

Baseball

Mariners Pregame

6:30 p.m. (ROOT)

MLB Baseball

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners. 7 p.m. (ROOT)

Mariners Postgame

10 p.m. (ROOT)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Mid American Unity vs. Carmen’s Crew, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation, 6 p.m. (SHOW)

Golf

Evian Championship

Third Round, 2:30 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)

Senior Open Championship. Third Round, 5:30 a.m.

Saturday (GOLF)

LPGA Tour Golf

Evian Championship, Third Round, 5:30 a.m. Saturday (CNBC)

Hockey

2021 NHL Draft

5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw; Bantamweight,

2:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

Olympics

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Cycling. 7 p.m. (USA)

Women’s Water Polo – Japan vs. U.S., 10 p.m. (NBCSN)

Softball – U.S. vs Mexico, 11:10 p.m. (NBCSN)

Archery, 3x3 Basketball, 12:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs Australia, 1:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

Swimming, 3 a.m. Saturday (USA)

Men’s Fencing, 3:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

Women’s Soccer – New Zealand vs. U.S., 4:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

Beach Volleyball, 5:30 a.m. Saturday (USA)

Equestrian –Dressage, 10 a.m. Saturday. Teams TBD. (USA)

Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (delay), 3:30 p.m. Saturday (USA)

Skateboarding – Streets. Men’s Preliminary Runs,. 4:30 p.m. Saturday (USA)

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia. Opening Round, Game 10, 6 p.m. Saturday (CNBC)

Beach Volleyball – U.S. vs. Netherlands. Men’s Pool D (delay), 6 p.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

Rowing Heats –

Four, Lightweight Double and More, 8 p.m. Saturday (CNBC)

Table Tennis: Mixed Doubles. Quarterfinals, 9:15 p.m. Saturday (CNBC)

Cycling – Road Race. Women’s Event, 9 p.m. Saturday (USA)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.