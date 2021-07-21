Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., July 23, 2021
Australian Rules Football
AFL Premiership Football
West Coast Eagles vs St. Kilda Saints, 11:30 p.m. (FS1)
AFL Premiership Football
Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks, 2:30 a.m. Saturday (FS1)
Baseball
Mariners Pregame
6:30 p.m. (ROOT)
MLB Baseball
Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners. 7 p.m. (ROOT)
Mariners Postgame
10 p.m. (ROOT)
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Mid American Unity vs. Carmen’s Crew, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation, 6 p.m. (SHOW)
Golf
Evian Championship
Third Round, 2:30 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)
Senior Open Championship. Third Round, 5:30 a.m.
Saturday (GOLF)
LPGA Tour Golf
Evian Championship, Third Round, 5:30 a.m. Saturday (CNBC)
Hockey
2021 NHL Draft
5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw; Bantamweight,
2:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
Olympics
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Cycling. 7 p.m. (USA)
Women’s Water Polo – Japan vs. U.S., 10 p.m. (NBCSN)
Softball – U.S. vs Mexico, 11:10 p.m. (NBCSN)
Archery, 3x3 Basketball, 12:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs Australia, 1:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
Swimming, 3 a.m. Saturday (USA)
Men’s Fencing, 3:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
Women’s Soccer – New Zealand vs. U.S., 4:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
Beach Volleyball, 5:30 a.m. Saturday (USA)
Equestrian –Dressage, 10 a.m. Saturday. Teams TBD. (USA)
Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (delay), 3:30 p.m. Saturday (USA)
Skateboarding – Streets. Men’s Preliminary Runs,. 4:30 p.m. Saturday (USA)
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia. Opening Round, Game 10, 6 p.m. Saturday (CNBC)
Beach Volleyball – U.S. vs. Netherlands. Men’s Pool D (delay), 6 p.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
Rowing Heats –
Four, Lightweight Double and More, 8 p.m. Saturday (CNBC)
Table Tennis: Mixed Doubles. Quarterfinals, 9:15 p.m. Saturday (CNBC)
Cycling – Road Race. Women’s Event, 9 p.m. Saturday (USA)
