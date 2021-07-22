On the Air
Thu., July 22, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs MLB
4 p.m.: San Diego at Miami OR N.Y. Yankees at Boston MLB
7 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Basketball, TBT
4 p.m.: Men of Mackey vs. Ballinteers ESPN
6 p.m.: Carmen’s Crew vs. Mid American Unity ESPN2
Boxing
6 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation SHO
Golf
6:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship GOLF
8:30 a.m.: The Senior Open Championship GOLF
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open GOLF
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship GOLF
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: 2021 NHL Draft ESPN2
Olympics
3:55 a.m.: Opening Ceremony (LIVE) NBC
10 a.m.: Preview Show NBC
4:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremony (DELAYED) NBC
4:30 p.m.: Rowing USA
7 p.m.: Tennis OLYMPIC
7 p.m.: Cycling USA
9 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball NBCSN
9:30 p.m.: Archery – Mixed Team NBCSN
10 p.m.: Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan NBCSN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700 AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis MLB
1 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston FS1
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Cleveland FS1
7 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle MLB/Root
Basketball, Big3
10 a.m.: Week 3 CBS
Basketball, TBT
9 a.m.: Boeheim’s Army vs. Forces of Seoul ESPN
11 a.m.: House of ‘Paign vs. Jackson TN Underdawgs ESPN
Golf
5:30 a.m.: The Senior Open Championship GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: The 3M Open CBS
2 p.m.: U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match GOLF
2:30 a.m. (Sunday): LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship GOLF
Lacrosse, women
9 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited FS1
MMA
1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN
Soccer, men
12:30 p.m.: MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United ABC
7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700 AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston TBS
1 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle OR Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB
1 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee ESPN
Basketball, TBT
11 a.m.: TBD ESPN
1 p.m.: TBD ESPN
Golf
5:30 a.m.: The Senior Open Championship GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: The 3M Open CBS
2 p.m.: U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match GOLF
2:30 a.m. (Sunday): LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship GOLF
Horse racing
11 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live FS1
Lacrosse, women
9 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: TBA FS1
Soccer, men
4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD FS1
Track and field
1 p.m.: ATL ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700 AM
Noon: Oakland at Seattle 700 AM
All events subject to change
