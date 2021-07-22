The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 82° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs MLB

4 p.m.: San Diego at Miami OR N.Y. Yankees at Boston MLB

7 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

Basketball, TBT

4 p.m.: Men of Mackey vs. Ballinteers ESPN

6 p.m.: Carmen’s Crew vs. Mid American Unity ESPN2

Boxing

6 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation SHO

Golf

6:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship GOLF

8:30 a.m.: The Senior Open Championship GOLF

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open GOLF

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship GOLF

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: 2021 NHL Draft ESPN2

Olympics

3:55 a.m.: Opening Ceremony (LIVE) NBC

10 a.m.: Preview Show NBC

4:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremony (DELAYED) NBC

4:30 p.m.: Rowing USA

7 p.m.: Tennis OLYMPIC

7 p.m.: Cycling USA

9 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball NBCSN

9:30 p.m.: Archery – Mixed Team NBCSN

10 p.m.: Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan NBCSN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700 AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis MLB

1 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston FS1

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Cleveland FS1

7 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle MLB/Root

Basketball, Big3

10 a.m.: Week 3 CBS

Basketball, TBT

9 a.m.: Boeheim’s Army vs. Forces of Seoul ESPN

11 a.m.: House of ‘Paign vs. Jackson TN Underdawgs ESPN

Golf

5:30 a.m.: The Senior Open Championship GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The 3M Open CBS

2 p.m.: U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match GOLF

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship GOLF

Lacrosse, women

9 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited FS1

MMA

1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN

Soccer, men

12:30 p.m.: MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United ABC

7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700 AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston TBS

1 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle OR Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB

1 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee ESPN

Basketball, TBT

11 a.m.: TBD ESPN

1 p.m.: TBD ESPN

Golf

5:30 a.m.: The Senior Open Championship GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The 3M Open CBS

2 p.m.: U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match GOLF

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship GOLF

Horse racing

11 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live FS1

Lacrosse, women

9 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: TBA FS1

Soccer, men

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD FS1

Track and field

1 p.m.: ATL ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700 AM

Noon: Oakland at Seattle 700 AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories