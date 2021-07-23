Jehovah event remains virtual

Jehovah’s Witnesses has moved its annual in-person convention to a virtual event for the second consecutive year.

Since 2016, thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from Eastern Washington, Idaho and Western Montana gathered at the Spokane Arena for the annual convention in the summer.

Jehovah’s Witnesses shifted its annual in-person event online last year as a result of the pandemic, according to a news release.

The 2021 virtual event, ‘Powerful by Faith!,’ will be streamed in more than 500 languages to households over four weekends through August 22. Attendees can stream the free event at jw.org.

GM recalls Bolts again over fires

DETROIT – General Motors is recalling some older Chevrolet Bolts for a second time to fix persistent battery problems that can set the electric cars ablaze.

Until repairs are done, GM says owners should park the cars outdoors, limit charging to 90% of battery capacity, and not deplete batteries below 70 miles of range.

The company says the Bolts should not be charged overnight, and should be parked outside immediately after they are charged.

The second recall comes after two Bolts that had been fixed under a previous recall caught fire, one in Vermont and the other in New Jersey.

From staff and wire reports

It covers about 69,000 Bolts worldwide from 2017, 2018 and part of the 2019 model year. All have batteries made by LG Chem in South Korea.

The recall is another bug in a growing global rollout of electric vehicles by all automakers to replace internal combustion vehicles to cut emissions and fight climate change.