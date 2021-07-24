Gone, but not Forgotten
UPDATED: Sat., July 24, 2021
Success is no guarantee of survival. The Inland Northwest’s collegiate athletic honor roll includes teams that achieved undefeated seasons, Top 25 rankings and even national championships in sports that eventually fell by the wayside – victims of budget constraints, flagging regional interest or a culture change.
Today, in our third installment of a weekly summer series that spotlights some of those teams and their finest seasons, we look back at the 1988 Eastern Washington baseball team’s late-season surge that threw a scare into the Pac-10 North Division.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.