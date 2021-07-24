Sheriff’s deputy killed in Vancouver, Washington, 2 detained
UPDATED: Sat., July 24, 2021
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot in in Vancouver, Washington on Friday evening, authorities said.
