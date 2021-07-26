Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Wed., July 28, 2021
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Illinois Regional, Game 14: Teams TBA. 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Olympics2020 Tokyo Olympics
Women’s Rugby. 6 p.m. (USA)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
BMX Racing. 6:25 p.m. (CNBC)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Table Tennis. 8 p.m. (USA)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Fencing. 9:55 p.m. (CNBC)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs Italy. 10 p.m. (USA)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Canoe Slalom. 11:10 p.m. (USA)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Table Tennis. 11:10 p.m. (CNBC)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Women’s Rugby. 12:30 a.m.
Thursday (USA)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Fencing. 2:30 a.m. Thursday (NBCSN)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Swimming. 3 a.m. Thursday (USA)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Men’s Basketball – Spain vs Argentina. 5:10 a.m. Thursday (NBCSN)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs Turkey. 5:45 a.m. Thursday (USA)
GolfLive From the Olympics
12 a.m. Thursday (GOLF)
