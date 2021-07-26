The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Wed., July 28, 2021

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Illinois Regional, Game 14: Teams TBA. 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Olympics2020 Tokyo Olympics

Women’s Rugby. 6 p.m. (USA)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

BMX Racing. 6:25 p.m. (CNBC)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Table Tennis. 8 p.m. (USA)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Fencing. 9:55 p.m. (CNBC)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs Italy. 10 p.m. (USA)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Canoe Slalom. 11:10 p.m. (USA)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Table Tennis. 11:10 p.m. (CNBC)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Women’s Rugby. 12:30 a.m.

Thursday (USA)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Fencing. 2:30 a.m. Thursday (NBCSN)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Swimming. 3 a.m. Thursday (USA)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Men’s Basketball – Spain vs Argentina. 5:10 a.m. Thursday (NBCSN)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs Turkey. 5:45 a.m. Thursday (USA)

GolfLive From the Olympics

12 a.m. Thursday (GOLF)

