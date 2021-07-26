TV Best Bets

2021 NBA Draft

The NBA is about to welcome its latest class of recruits as the 2021 NBA draft goes down at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Detroit Pistons have the first pick, followed by the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. That pick will likely be Oklahoma State guard/forward Cade Cunningham, with G League guard Jalen Green, USC center Evan Mobley and Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs also expected to go early. 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Beyond the Pole

The new episode “Stripped Down to Lies” finds Gigi’s One Night Only in serious jeopardy when a dancer pulls a no-show without warning or explanation. Meanwhile, Lyric faces Ty for the first time since their shocking fight, and Empress spills secrets about her love affair with Angel. Elsewhere, a lie detector test sharply divides the group when it reveals that one or more of them are lying. (TV14) 7:16 p.m. on WE.

Million Dollar Listing New York Pride Month may be over for this year, but in the new episode “A Home for Hope,” Fredrik is inspired to find a new shelter for homeless teenagers in the LGBTQ community. Elsewhere, Tyler campaigns to sell an Upper West Side townhouse by banking a little too heavily on some personal ties. Meanwhile, KJ enlists the help of her younger brother Alex, in the hopes of attracting younger buyers. (TV14) 8 p.m. on BRAVO.

Homestead Rescue

In a new episode called “Tropic Thunder,” Marty, Misty and Matt Raney try to rescue a family who is descended from rock ‘n’ roll royalty by reclaiming their homestead from the relentlessly encroaching jungle around their place on Kauai, Hawaii. Despite their best efforts, however, when a dangerous flash flood strikes, the Raneys find themselves on the wrong side of the river and out of time. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on DSC.

grown-ish

Devastated and shaken to learn that he has been expelled, Vivek (Jordan Buhat) is filled with dread at the prospect of breaking this bad news to his parents, since he knows a conversation about his disappointing history of failures is sure to follow in the new episode “Daddy Lessons.” As they deal with the aftermath of Mexico, Dre (guest star Anthony Anderson) sharply questions several of daughter Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) recent choices. Meanwhile, Doug (Diggy Simmons) meets a new resident at Hawkins. (TV14) 8 p.m. on FREE.

The Outpost

Garret (Jack Stormoen) is released, but his freedom means he’ll have to serve a new ruler not of his choosing in the new episode “The Gods Thank You.” Meanwhile, Talon and Zed (Jessica Green, Reece Ritchie) discover a tragedy when they return to save the Blackbloods. Elsewhere, Falista (Georgia May Foote) does what she can in pursuit of peace. (TVPG) 9 p.m. on 22.1.