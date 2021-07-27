On the Air
Tue., July 27, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Detroit at Minnesota MLB
12:30 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
1 p.m.: Oakland at San Diego MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay ESPN
7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs MLB
Basketball, TBT
4 p.m.: Golden Eagles vs. Autism Army ESPN2
6 p.m.: Always A Brave vs. Boeheim’s Army ESPN2
Olympics
6:55 a.m.: Men’s Volleyball – Brazil Vs. Russia USA
3:30 p.m.: Men’s Golf GOLF
5 p.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – U.S. Vs. Kenya USA
5 p.m.: Men’s Diving – Synchronized Springboard NBC
5 p.m.: Men’s Gymnastics – Individual All-Around NBC
5 p.m.: M/W Rowing – Single, Double Sculls CNBC
5 p.m.: M/W Swimming NBC
6 p.m.: Women’s Rugby USA
6:25 p.m.: BMX Racing – M/W Quarterfinals CNBC
8 p.m.: Women’s Table Tennis – Semifinals USA
9:10 p.m.: Men’s Table Tennis – Semifinals CNBC
9:55 p.m.: Women’s Fencing – Team Foil CNBC
10 p.m.: Men’s Water Polo – U.S. Vs. Italy USA
12:30 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s Rugby USA
2:30 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s Fencing – Team Foil NBC Sports
3 a.m. (Thursday): M/W Swimming USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
12:30 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700 AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.