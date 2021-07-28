On the Air
Wed., July 28, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1 ESPN2
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Tri-City at Hillsboro Root
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets OR Washington at Philadelphia MLB
12:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs MLB
4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh MLB
7 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego OR Oakland at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: NBA Draft: Round 1 ABC/ESPN
5 p.m.: NBA Draft: Rounds 1-2 NBA
8 p.m.: NBA Draft: Round 2 ESPN
Fitness
8 p.m.: The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games CBS Sports
Golf
6 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational GOLF
Olympics
3:30 p.m.: Men’s Golf – Round 2 GOLF
5 p.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – U.S. vs. Netherlands CNBC
5 p.m.: Women’s Gymnastics – All-Around Event NBC
5 p.m.: M/W Swimming – Finals NBC
5 p.m.: M/W Track and Field – Qualifying Rounds NBC/USA
5:45 p.m.: Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey USA
6 p.m.: M/W Rowing – Eights, Singles Finals CNBC
6 p.m.: Women’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Australia CNBC
7 p.m.: M/W BMX Racing – Finals CNBC
7:55 p.m.: Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil CNBC
9:30 p.m.: Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan USA
10 p.m. : Women’s Trampoline – Final CNBC
11:30 p.m.: Women’s Diving – Springboard Quarterfinal USA
11:30 p.m.: Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. ROC CNBC
1 a.m. (Friday): Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal NBC Sports
1:30 a.m. (Friday): Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals USA
3 a.m. (Friday): Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal NBC Sports
3 a.m. (Friday): Men’s Swimming – Heats: 50m Free & More USA
Soccer, men
4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. U.S. FS1
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Canada FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5 FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.