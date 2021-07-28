The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1 ESPN2

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Tri-City at Hillsboro Root

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets OR Washington at Philadelphia MLB

12:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs MLB

4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh MLB

7 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego OR Oakland at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: NBA Draft: Round 1 ABC/ESPN

5 p.m.: NBA Draft: Rounds 1-2 NBA

8 p.m.: NBA Draft: Round 2 ESPN

Fitness

8 p.m.: The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games CBS Sports

Golf

6 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational GOLF

Olympics

3:30 p.m.: Men’s Golf – Round 2 GOLF

5 p.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – U.S. vs. Netherlands CNBC

5 p.m.: Women’s Gymnastics – All-Around Event NBC

5 p.m.: M/W Swimming – Finals NBC

5 p.m.: M/W Track and Field – Qualifying Rounds NBC/USA

5:45 p.m.: Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey USA

6 p.m.: M/W Rowing – Eights, Singles Finals CNBC

6 p.m.: Women’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Australia CNBC

7 p.m.: M/W BMX Racing – Finals CNBC

7:55 p.m.: Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil CNBC

9:30 p.m.: Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan USA

10 p.m. : Women’s Trampoline – Final CNBC

11:30 p.m.: Women’s Diving – Springboard Quarterfinal USA

11:30 p.m.: Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. ROC CNBC

1 a.m. (Friday): Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal NBC Sports

1:30 a.m. (Friday): Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals USA

3 a.m. (Friday): Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal NBC Sports

3 a.m. (Friday): Men’s Swimming – Heats: 50m Free & More USA

Soccer, men

4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. U.S. FS1

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Canada FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5 FM

All events subject to change

