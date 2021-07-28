Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., July 30, 2021
Australian Rules Football
AFL Premiership Football
Gold Coast Suns vs Melbourne Demons. 10 p.m. (FS1)
Auto Racing
Formula 1 Racing
Hungarian Grand Prix, Qualifying. 5:55 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
Baseball
Mariners Postgame
8 p.m. (ROOT)
Golf
Live From the Olympics
12 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)
Olympics
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Archery, BMX Freestyle. 6 p.m. (CNBC)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs ROC. 7:10 p.m. (CNBC)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
BMX Freestyle. 8 p.m. (USA)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Rugby. 9 p.m. (CNBC)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Fencing, Badminton. 9:45 p.m. (CNBC)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs Hungary. 10 p.m. (USA)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Trampoline Gymnastics. 10:30 p.m. (CNBC)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Diving. 11:10 p.m. (USA)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Archery. 11:45 p.m. (CNBC)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Men’s Soccer, Quarterfinal: Teams TBA. 1 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Rugby. 1:30 a.m. Saturday (USA)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Baseball South Korea vs U.S. 3 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Archery, Water Polo, Volleyball, Basketball, Tennis. 5 a.m. Saturday (6.1)
Soccer
Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy. 7 p.m. (ESPN)
