Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., July 30, 2021

Australian Rules Football

AFL Premiership Football

Gold Coast Suns vs Melbourne Demons. 10 p.m. (FS1)

Auto Racing

Formula 1 Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix, Qualifying. 5:55 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

Baseball

Mariners Postgame

8 p.m. (ROOT)

Golf

Live From the Olympics

12 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)

Olympics

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Archery, BMX Freestyle. 6 p.m. (CNBC)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs ROC. 7:10 p.m. (CNBC)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

BMX Freestyle. 8 p.m. (USA)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Rugby. 9 p.m. (CNBC)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Fencing, Badminton. 9:45 p.m. (CNBC)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs Hungary. 10 p.m. (USA)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Trampoline Gymnastics. 10:30 p.m. (CNBC)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Diving. 11:10 p.m. (USA)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Archery. 11:45 p.m. (CNBC)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Men’s Soccer, Quarterfinal: Teams TBA. 1 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Rugby. 1:30 a.m. Saturday (USA)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Baseball South Korea vs U.S. 3 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Archery, Water Polo, Volleyball, Basketball, Tennis. 5 a.m. Saturday (6.1)

Soccer

Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy. 7 p.m. (ESPN)

