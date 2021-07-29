Somebody needs you: Double stroller, fan or AC unit and queen-sized bed requested

The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents.

The list of requests is coordinated by the Volunteers of America in cooperation with recognized social service agencies in Spokane. If you have an item to donate, please contact the social service agency directly. Donors who can deliver items are especially appreciated.

If someone you know needs help, contact a local social service agency provider.

• A single mother of twins is in need of a double stroller to get to appointments. Contact Jodel Frank of Parent Child Assistance Program at (509) 995-0674.

• Middle-aged women with disabilities request a donation of a fan or air conditioner. Contact Cassie Miles, Frontier Behavioral Health, (509) 838-4651, ext. 205220.

• A single mother with a 1-year-old daughter seeks a queen-sized bed as she is moving into her first apartment in five years. Call MJ Taylor, Parent Child Assistance Program, (509) 389-3354.