National Park Service adds 22 acres to popular Idaho climbing area
UPDATED: Fri., July 30, 2021
The National Park Service has added public land to a national reserve site in Idaho known for its rock climbing opportunities, according to a news release.
The NPS added 22 acres of public land to the City of Rocks National Reserve south of Burley, thanks to an acquisition of private land that was already included in the reserve. The tract of land, known as the Gibson property, features the Dungeon, Crystal Cow and Electric Avenue rock formations.
City of Rocks is one of seven National Park Service units in Idaho. Its unique granite rock formations make it a popular spot for rock climbing, and the formations on the newly acquired property are among the formations that climbers have created routes on.
Wallace Keck, superintendent of the reserve, said in the news release that maps will be updated to include the addition.
“Beginning immediately, the public may enjoy expanded recreational access for hiking, hunting and rock climbing,” Keck said.
About 25% of the roughly 14,000-acre reserve remains private, while the rest of the land is managed by the National Park Service and Idaho State Parks and Recreation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.