Sports >  Outdoors

National Park Service adds 22 acres to popular Idaho climbing area

UPDATED: Fri., July 30, 2021

ALMO, Idaho (July 21, 2021) — The geologic feature known as Electric Avenue dominates the 22-acre tract recently purchased by the National Park Service as part of the City of Rocks National Reserve. (NPS Photo) (National Park Service)
By Nicole Blanchard The Idaho Statesman

The National Park Service has added public land to a national reserve site in Idaho known for its rock climbing opportunities, according to a news release.

The NPS added 22 acres of public land to the City of Rocks National Reserve south of Burley, thanks to an acquisition of private land that was already included in the reserve. The tract of land, known as the Gibson property, features the Dungeon, Crystal Cow and Electric Avenue rock formations.

City of Rocks is one of seven National Park Service units in Idaho. Its unique granite rock formations make it a popular spot for rock climbing, and the formations on the newly acquired property are among the formations that climbers have created routes on.

Wallace Keck, superintendent of the reserve, said in the news release that maps will be updated to include the addition.

“Beginning immediately, the public may enjoy expanded recreational access for hiking, hunting and rock climbing,” Keck said.

About 25% of the roughly 14,000-acre reserve remains private, while the rest of the land is managed by the National Park Service and Idaho State Parks and Recreation.

