On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., July 30, 2021
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Kansas at Toronto MLB
1 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels FS1
4 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis FS1
4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
Basketball, Big 3
Noon: Week 4 CBS
Basketball, TBT
9 a.m.: Aftershocks vs. Florida TNT ESPN
11 a.m.: Illinois Quarterfinalists ESPN
4 p.m.: Sideline Cancer vs. Team 23 ESPN2
6 p.m.: Columbus Quarterfinalists… ESPN2
Boxing
5 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FOX 28
7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FS1
Golf
6:30 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational GOLF
Lacrosse, women
9 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue FS1
MMA
3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN
6 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland ESPN
Olympics
6:45 a.m.: Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands NBC Sports
7:30 a.m.: Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Germany USA
8 a.m.: Women’s Fencing – Team Sabre Final NBC Sports
11:15 a.m.: Judo, Boxing, Weightlifting USA
Noon: Women’s Badminton – Semifinals NBC Sports
3:30 p.m.: Men’s Golf GOLF
5 p.m.: Beach Volleyball, Track and Field, Swimming NBC
6 p.m.: Men’s Golf GOLF
8:30 p.m.: Women’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain USA
9 p.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball, BMX Freestyle, Men’s Swimming NBC
2 a.m. (Sunday): Men’s Field Hockey – Quarterfinal NBC Sports
3:15 a.m. (Sunday): M/W Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 USA
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.