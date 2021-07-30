The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., July 30, 2021

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Kansas at Toronto MLB

1 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels FS1

4 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis FS1

4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

Basketball, Big 3

Noon: Week 4 CBS

Basketball, TBT

9 a.m.: Aftershocks vs. Florida TNT ESPN

11 a.m.: Illinois Quarterfinalists ESPN

4 p.m.: Sideline Cancer vs. Team 23 ESPN2

6 p.m.: Columbus Quarterfinalists… ESPN2

Boxing

5 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FOX 28

7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FS1

Golf

6:30 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational GOLF

Lacrosse, women

9 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue FS1

MMA

3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN

6 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland ESPN

Olympics

6:45 a.m.: Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands NBC Sports

7:30 a.m.: Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Germany USA

8 a.m.: Women’s Fencing – Team Sabre Final NBC Sports

11:15 a.m.: Judo, Boxing, Weightlifting USA

Noon: Women’s Badminton – Semifinals NBC Sports

3:30 p.m.: Men’s Golf GOLF

5 p.m.: Beach Volleyball, Track and Field, Swimming NBC

6 p.m.: Men’s Golf GOLF

8:30 p.m.: Women’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain USA

9 p.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball, BMX Freestyle, Men’s Swimming NBC

2 a.m. (Sunday): Men’s Field Hockey – Quarterfinal NBC Sports

3:15 a.m. (Sunday): M/W Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 USA

