Menu
Wed., June 2, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Tri-City at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
Basketball
High school boys: GSL: Rogers at Pullman, East Valley at Shadle Park, West Valley at Clarkston, North Central at Othello, all 5:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane at University, Mead at Cheney, Ferris at Lewis and Clark, all 7.
High school girls: GSL: Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane at University, Mead at Cheney, Ferris at Lewis and Clark, all 5:30 p.m.; Rogers at Pullman, East Valley at Shadle Park, West Valley at Clarkston, North Central at Othello, all 7.
Gymnastics
High school: GSL: Shadle Park, Lewis and Clark, Cheney, Central Valley, Mt. Spokane at Mead Gymnastics Center, 6 p.m.
Slowpitch softball
High school: GSL: East Valley at Gonzaga Prep, Mead at Lewis and Clark, Ferris at Central Valley, Shadle Park at Mt. Spokane, University at North Central, Rogers at Cheney, all 4 p.m.
Wrestling
High school boys: GSL: University, Lewis and Clark, Clarkston at West Valley; Pullman, Ferris, Central Valley at East Valley; Rogers Mead, Cheney at North Central, all 6 p.m.; Shadle Park, Othello, Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, 6:30.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.