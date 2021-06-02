Baseball

High-A West: Tri-City at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball

High school boys: GSL: Rogers at Pullman, East Valley at Shadle Park, West Valley at Clarkston, North Central at Othello, all 5:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane at University, Mead at Cheney, Ferris at Lewis and Clark, all 7.

High school girls: GSL: Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane at University, Mead at Cheney, Ferris at Lewis and Clark, all 5:30 p.m.; Rogers at Pullman, East Valley at Shadle Park, West Valley at Clarkston, North Central at Othello, all 7.

Gymnastics

High school: GSL: Shadle Park, Lewis and Clark, Cheney, Central Valley, Mt. Spokane at Mead Gymnastics Center, 6 p.m.

Slowpitch softball

High school: GSL: East Valley at Gonzaga Prep, Mead at Lewis and Clark, Ferris at Central Valley, Shadle Park at Mt. Spokane, University at North Central, Rogers at Cheney, all 4 p.m.

Wrestling

High school boys: GSL: University, Lewis and Clark, Clarkston at West Valley; Pullman, Ferris, Central Valley at East Valley; Rogers Mead, Cheney at North Central, all 6 p.m.; Shadle Park, Othello, Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, 6:30.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.