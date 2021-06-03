Lakeland High School senior Mia Maddy – outstanding student and role model

By Marissa Conter For The Spokesman-Review

When it comes to promising students who are projected to make their mark on the world, Mia Maddy is a shoo-in for this title.

Hailing from Lakeland High School in Rathdrum, Maddy has spent the past four years working hard for her numerous accomplishments. Maddy is one of her school’s valedictorians and has taken more credits than any other senior at Lakeland.

Not only was Maddy excelling academically at her high school, but she also got her associate degree from North Idaho College. Attending college while simultaneously being a high school student meant taking seven classes during the school year and three over the summer.

“Mia is an absolutely outstanding student, one of the very best that I have ever had the privilege of being a school counselor of,” said Lorain Ryan, Maddy’s school counselor. “She is very smart, determined and a high achiever. She does it all in such a humble and quiet manner, so she makes a great contribution to our school culture, and she’s a good role model for others.”

Maddy also kept busy outside of her studies, as she played soccer for four years and golf for three. She also picked up a job at Dockside, a restaurant that is located at The Coeur d’Alene Resort.

Maddy grew up in Rathdrum, has two sisters and is the middle child of her family. She had a pretty average upbringing for most of her life, but all of that changed when her mother died toward the end of her junior year.

“It definitely motivated me to make sure I got my schoolwork done, I got my AA and I got valedictorian,” Maddy said. “Toward the beginning of my senior year, I was feeling tired from my schoolwork, and I questioned if it was worth it in the long run. But then when I lost her, I realized this was something I wanted, and she wanted for me. I decided I had to keep going because I’ve put in the work for the last 12 years, so why stop now?”

Sticking to that mindset, Maddy has inspiring aspirations for the future. She will be attending Pepperdine University next fall as a chemistry major. She wants to go into the medical field, so she plans on attending medical school and studying abroad if she can find the time.

“The specifics around what kind of doctor I want to be are still a little unsure but I’m thinking along the lines of something that helps people in developing countries.”

As Maddy graduates this spring, she has nothing but fond memories of her time at Lakeland.

“It has been so nice to meet so many people and get close with them,” Maddy said. “It’s kind of sad to leave them behind, but I have learned a lot. My teachers have taught me some of the most valuable things, and I’ve made so many friends and have had so many unimaginable experiences. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Lakeland is sure to miss Maddy as much as she will miss them.

“I’m so hopeful for her and the future in front of her,” Ryan said. “I know that she will make a difference in our world and that she has a wealth of not only academic abilities, but also such a strong character. I’m really proud of her and I know our whole Lakeland community is celebrating all of her achievements.”