Prep roundup: Kyler Anstrom, Nathan Boldizar win twice to help University wrestling sweep dual duals.

Roundup of Thursday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington. Click here for all of the day's box scores and stats.

Wrestling

University 48, Clarkston 27: At WV. Kyler Anstrom (170) Connor Larsen (182) and Nathan Boldizar (285) won to help the Titans top the Bantams.

University 57, West Valley 21: At WV. Anstrom, Larsen and Boldizar each won their second match of the night and the Titans downed the Eagles.

West Valley 70, Lewis and Clark 12: At WV. Kyler Warren (145), Tyson Schroeder-Ramsey (151) and Ethan Carrell (160) won by pin to help the Eagles over the Tigers.

Clarkston vs Lewis and Clark: At WV. Scores not reported.

Central Valley 49, Pullman 25: At EV. Blaine Beard (126), Jesse Ramsey (182) and Shane Abel (220) won by pin and the Bears topped the Greyhounds.

Central Valley 61, East Valley 17: At EV. Jared Clark (170), Jesse Ramsey (182) and Nathan Shaber (195) won and the Bears beat the Knights. Alonzo Vargas (285) won by pin for EV.

East Valley 45, Ferris 34: At EV. Case Taylor (170), Orlando Morales (220) and Alonzo Vargas (285) won by pin and the Knights defeated the Saxons.

Ferris vs Pullman: At EV. Scores not reported.

Mt. Spokane 42, Othello 31: At MtS. Hudson Buth (138), Cash Ruegsegger (152) and Jarom Liljenquist (220) won to help the Wildcats top the Huskies.

Mt. Spokane 71, Shadle Park 6: At MtS. Buth and Ruegsegger won their second matches and Casey Howerton (170) won to help the Wildcats beat the Highlanders.

Gonzaga Prep vs Othello: At MtS. Scores not reported.

Gonzaga Prep vs Shadle Park: At MtS. Scores not reported.

Mead 69, North Central 10: At NC. Ryan Clark (138), Jake mark (145), and AJ Whitman (285) won and the Panthers beat the Indians. NC’s Kenndyl Mobley (132) won by pin.

Mead 60, Rogers 21: At NC. Jackson Ekstrom (138), Garrett Casey (145) and Johnny Mason (152) won by pin and the Panthers beat the Pirates.

Cheney 46, Rogers 24: At NC. Jackson Showalter (160), Dylan Straley (170) and Blake Seubert (182) won and the Blackhawks defeated the Pirates.

Cheney 36, North Central 27: At NC. Showalter, Straley and Seubert each won their second matches of the night to lead the Blackhawks over the Indians. Mobley won his second match of the night by pin.

Gymnastics

GSL No. 3 at Mead Gymnastics Center: Cheney 68.375, Shadle Park 128.025, Lewis and Clark 165.4, Central Valley 166.275, Mt. Spokane 173.6. Individual results: All-around: 1, Lyra Mylroie (LC). 2, Rebekah Ross (CV). 3, Halle Martin (MtS). Bars: Halle Martin (MtS). Beam: Lyra Mylroie (LC). Floor: Lyra Mylroie (LC). Vault: Idabel Ferney (LC).

Slowpitch

Central Valley 22, Ferris 8: Grace Melcher hit two home runs and drove in seven and the Bears (6-1) defeated the visiting Saxons (6-1) in a GSL game on Thursday. Amaryce Hernandez went 3 for 3, scored four times and added three RBIs for CV. Katelyn Strauss hit two homers, doubled and drove in seven for Ferris.

Cheney 16, Rogers 13: Bella King went 3 for 3, homered, doubled twice and drove in three and the Blackhawks (4-3) defeated the visiting Pirates (5-3) in a GSL game on Thursday. Jaelynn Proctor went 2 for 4 with a grand slam and five RBIs for Rogers.

East Valley 20, Gonzaga Prep 10: Amira Drake went 4 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs and the visiting Knights (4-3) beat the Bullpups (3-4) in a GSL game on Thursday. Lakiya Anker and Addie Meyer homered for East Valley.

Mead 11, Lewis and Clark 10 (8): Bailey Wilkins went 2 for 2 with two home runs and four RBIs and the visiting Panthers (5-2) edged the Tigers (0-6) in eight innings in a GSL game on Thursday. Annie Brose went 3 for 5, doubled and had two RBIs for Mead. Grace Grant went 5 for 5 doubled twice and drove in three for Lewis and Clark.

Mt. Spokane 9, Shadle Park 0: Jessica Waters went 3 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run and the Wildcats (5-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-8) in a GSL game on Thursday. Lindsey Heinz held Shadle Park to one hit.

University at North Central: Score not reported.