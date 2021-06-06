The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 49° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Sun., June 6, 2021

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

10 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD … ESPN2

10 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD … ESPNU

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD … ESPN2

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD … ESPNU

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD … ESPN2

7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD … ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

2 p.m.: Miami at Boston … MLB

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego … ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 2 … TNT

7 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix, Game 1 … TNT

Hockey, NHL playoffs

3:30 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Boston … NBC Sports

6 p.m.: Winnipeg at Montreal … NBC Sports

Softball, college

4:30 p.m.: World Series: TBD … ESPN

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant … 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700 AM

Events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.