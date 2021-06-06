On the Air
UPDATED: Sun., June 6, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
10 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD … ESPN2
10 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD … ESPNU
1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD … ESPN2
1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD … ESPNU
4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD … ESPN2
7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD … ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
2 p.m.: Miami at Boston … MLB
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego … ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 2 … TNT
7 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix, Game 1 … TNT
Hockey, NHL playoffs
3:30 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Boston … NBC Sports
6 p.m.: Winnipeg at Montreal … NBC Sports
Softball, college
4:30 p.m.: World Series: TBD … ESPN
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant … 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700 AM
