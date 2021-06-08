The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Rain 56° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., June 8, 2021

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: San Francisco at Texas MLB

2 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Arizona at Oakland MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit ROOT

6:30 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Angels ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

6:30 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix TNT

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Indiana at Chicago CBS Sports

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Islanders NBC Sports

Soccer, men

4 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica ESPN2

Softball, college

4 p.m.: World Series: Oklahoma vs. Florida St. ESPN

Track and field, college

5 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPNU

6 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700 AM

Events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.