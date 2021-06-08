On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., June 8, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: San Francisco at Texas MLB
2 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Arizona at Oakland MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit ROOT
6:30 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Angels ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
6:30 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix TNT
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Indiana at Chicago CBS Sports
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Islanders NBC Sports
Soccer, men
4 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica ESPN2
Softball, college
4 p.m.: World Series: Oklahoma vs. Florida St. ESPN
Track and field, college
5 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPNU
6 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700 AM
