On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., June 9, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Detroit MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit Root
4 p.m.: Houston at Boston MLB
7 p.m.: Kansas City at Oakland MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:40 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee ESPN
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Utah ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Washington CBS Sports
Golf
9 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship Golf
3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
6 p.m.: Colorado at Vegas NBC Sports
MMA
7 p.m.: PFL 4: Featherweights and Lightweights ESPN2
Soccer, women
5:30 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal FS1
Softball, College World Series
Noon: Florida State vs. Oklahoma ESPN
Tennis
8 a.m.: WTA: The French Open NBC
8 a.m.: WTA: The French Open NBC Sports
Track and field
11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League NBC Sports
Track and field, college
3:30 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
Noon: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM
Basketball, high school
5:15 p.m.: Cheney at University (doubleheader) 700-AM
Events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.