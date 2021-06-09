The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., June 9, 2021

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Detroit MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit Root

4 p.m.: Houston at Boston MLB

7 p.m.: Kansas City at Oakland MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:40 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee ESPN

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Utah ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Washington CBS Sports

Golf

9 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

6 p.m.: Colorado at Vegas NBC Sports

MMA

7 p.m.: PFL 4: Featherweights and Lightweights ESPN2

Soccer, women

5:30 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal FS1

Softball, College World Series

Noon: Florida State vs. Oklahoma ESPN

Tennis

8 a.m.: WTA: The French Open NBC

8 a.m.: WTA: The French Open NBC Sports

Track and field

11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League NBC Sports

Track and field, college

3:30 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

Noon: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM

Basketball, high school

5:15 p.m.: Cheney at University (doubleheader) 700-AM

Events subject to change

