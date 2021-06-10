More walk-up vaccine appointments available this month

With vaccines widely available, many providers are offering flexible, walk-up opportunities for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Some Rite Aid stores are extending their hours on Fridays this month, starting on Friday, to accommodate those whose work hours might be outside the 9 to 5 timeframe.

The Spokane Valley Rite Aid on Sprague Avenue will be open 24 hours for walk-up COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Friday, and the following Fridays in June.

The Rite Aid on North Division Street in Spokane will be open until midnight on Fridays in June as well.

All three COVID-19 vaccines are available at providers throughout the county. The mass vaccination site at the Spokane Arena is still open and accepting walk-up appointments for the vaccine as well.

To find a vaccine appointment, visit the state’s vaccine locator online or call (833) VAX-HELP.

Everyone who has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered in the statewide lottery to win prizes and money this month. The Washington Lottery announced the first winner of a $250,000 cash prize this week, but residents could also receive calls about winning merchandise or other prizes later this week.

Three more drawings for $250,000 each will happen this month, and then on July 13, the lottery will draw the winner of the $1 million prize. Every person who has had at least one shot and is registered in the state’s vaccination system is automatically signed up for the vaccine lottery.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no additional deaths.

There are 58 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane .

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

There are 29 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.