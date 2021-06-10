Selkirk Middle School announces honor roll honorees for 2020-21 school year

Selkirk Middle School, a member of the Central Valley School District located in Liberty Lake, has announced its honor roll for the 2020-21 school year. Eligible students must have attained 4.0 GPA.

The honorees are:

Carter Alsworth, Abby Clevenger, Karlynn Copley, Maira Frank, Emma Gronenthal, Aeron Hazard, Madison Hickman, Eli Horne, Samantha Huffman, Kayla Hyle, Kayla Jensen, Kennedy LeGrant, Lydia Lynn, Ryder Mason, Logan Mattioda, Lily McKay, Gianna Moriniti, Jameson Murphy, Addison Powers, Morgan Quesnell, Lily Rhodes, Porter Richardson, Faith Romney, Libby Shuster, Keira Smith, Sindhu Surapaneni, Chloe Thomas, Rylee Williams, Evan Anderson, Summer Barney, Grant Brito, Cole Brower, Dillan Brower, Matthew Ehlers, Toby Emmerson, Ethan Gingras, Joshua Hunt, Kathrine Kharlamov, Scarlett Lambert, Ashley Lazcano, Kirsten McDevitt, Quinn Mueller, Owen Phillips, Olivia Phipps, Teaghan Powell, McKenna Rangel, Caitlin Sachtjen, Kennedy Schutz, Sienna Shadd, Nora Sims, Sophia Sine, Gina Stroot, Makayla Sweeney, Audrey White, Sarah Abshire, Kaitlinn Brown, Isaiah Eden, Rahni Greene, Isabella Hall-Brouillet, Brooklyn Hansen, Samuel Hobbs, Alexandra House, Tristan Hunt, Prasidha Krishnaswamy, Brynn Lavelle, Jaycee Lawhead, Reese Lawhorn, Kellan Long, Savannah Mortimer, Emma Mostek ,Emma Myers, Isabella Olson, Samee Patch, Alysse Phelps, Kendylyn Rogers, Cooper Shadd, Natalie Thompson, Trynity VanGelder and Kaitlyn Vyverberg.

This list has been updated to include students who were previously omitted. The omissions were due to incomplete information from Selkirk Middle School.