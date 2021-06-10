This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Golden Girl,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Malibu Rising: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Sooley: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Legacy: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir (Ballantine)

8. “The Other Black Girl: A Novel,” Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria)

9. “The Four Winds: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

10. “21st Birthday (Women’s Murder Club, 21),” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

Nonfiction

1. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

2. “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” Clint Smith (Little, Brown)

3. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

4. “After the Fall: Being American in the World We’ve Made,” Ben Rhodes (Random House)

5. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

6. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays On A Human-Centered Planet (Signed Edition),” John Green (Dutton)

7. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” Michael Lewis (Norton)

8. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)

9. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War,” Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

10. “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service,” Carol Leonnig (Random House)