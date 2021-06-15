Local sports menu for June 16, 2021
UPDATED: Tue., June 15, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Basketball:
High school boys: GSL: Central Valley at Mt. Spokane, TBD; University at Gonzaga Prep, Cheney at Lewis and Clark, Mead at Ferris, all 7 p.m.; West Valley at Shadle Park, 5:30; Clarkston at Pullman, 6; Rogers at East Valley, Othello at North Central, both 7.
High school girls: GSL: Mead at Central Valley, TBD; University at Ferris, Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga Prep, Cheney at Lewis and Clark, all 5:30 p.m.; Pullman at Othello, 4; Shadle Park at East Valley, Rogers at North Central, both 5:30; West Valley at Clarkston, 6.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.